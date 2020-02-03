FRY TOWNSITE — The Fry Fire District is pleased to announce the arrival of TNT Extrication Tools purchased with an Emergency Medical Services grant in the amount of $25,000 from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety. The rescue tools will provide firefighters with greater mobility and access when removing trapped patients from vehicles involved in accidents on local roadways.
Over the past few years, we have reduced the time between our arrival at a crash scene to patient delivery to local emergency rooms by more than 10% and are excited about the opportunity to do an even better job.
Support from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is vital to improving the level of patient care we provide and further shorten the time taken for the rapid assessment, extrication, treatment and transportation of critically injured patients to local hospitals. For further information on the specific tools purchased or to schedule a press demonstration please contact Firefighter/Paramedic Austin Nash at Fry Fire District, Station 366, 520-378-2361.
Submitted by Fry Fire District