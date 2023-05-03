PHOENIX — State lawmakers on Wednesday finally approved the funding the state's Medicaid program needs to pay its current bills.

The 26-3 vote by the Senate provides the full $3.36 billion the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System told lawmakers months ago it needed. But until now half that funding had been stuck in political posturing between the Republican-controlled Legislature and Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs despite the fact that it left the health plans unpaid for services provided — and potentially put the state on the hook for thousands of dollars of legally mandated interest payments once bills are at least 30 days overdue.

