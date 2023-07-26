The Buffalo Soldier Trial Project has been provisionally awarded $3.79 million in Congressional funding as part of the House appropriations process for the fiscal year 2024.

The funds were provisionally awarded during the House Appropriations Committee markup of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development package as community project funding. It’s one of the initial stages of the committee’s annual budget process.

