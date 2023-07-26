The Buffalo Soldier Trial Project has been provisionally awarded $3.79 million in Congressional funding as part of the House appropriations process for the fiscal year 2024.
The funds were provisionally awarded during the House Appropriations Committee markup of the Transportation, Housing and Urban Development package as community project funding. It’s one of the initial stages of the committee’s annual budget process.
In total, $14.5 million was awarded for five community funding projects in Arizona’s 6th Congressional District.
“As a member of the House Appropriation Committee, it’s my top priority to make sure federal dollars are coming to some of the most important projects in our district,” said Rep. Juan Ciscomani in a press release. “I am proud to have leveraged my seat at the table to bring home nearly $20 million, money which will leave a long-lasting impact on our communities.”
Ciscomani told the Herald/Review that securing funding for community projects was one of the many advantages to having a seat on the House Appropriations Committee. Every member of Congress has the opportunity to recommend 15 community projects for funding, but not all receive it. Ciscomani said having a seat on the committee gives him a “very significant advantage” in securing funding for his district.
He also noted that many projects did not receive funding for the upcoming fiscal year due to the House’s decision to limit spending.
“Despite this committee taking a hit financially, we have still been able to fund our priorities,” he told the Herald/Review.
Ciscomani said making it out of the sub-committee on transportation, housing and urban development was the biggest hurdle for the bill to overcome. But the funding won’t be guaranteed until both the House and Senate sign the final appropriations bill. That is expected to take place by late September.
However, Ciscomani and his team are confident that the bill will pass with the funding for the 6th District’s community projects intact.
The funding for the Buffalo Soldier Trail goes toward Phase I of the project. It will provide for the design and reconstruction of the trail between the Hatfield/State Route 90 bypass and Seventh Street.
The provisional version of the House bill includes a provision that directs the Department of Transportation to prioritize highways in the intermountain west, including Interstate 10.
