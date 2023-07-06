PHOENIX — If you believe the figures cited publicly by Senate Republicans, there are more than 5,500 state and university employees who want taxpayers to pay for gender reassignment surgery.

That's how many such procedures could be performed using the claims by the GOP that the new "abuse of power'' executive order by Gov. Katie Hobbs means "taxpayers will be shelling out $788 million annually for this coverage.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?