KINGMAN — As Democratic President Joe Biden was making a low pass over the Grand Canyon in Air Force One on Monday evening, Republican foes of his plan to designate nearly 1 million acres near the canyon as a national monument were blasting his decision as a federal land grab that will hurt the region's ranchers, miners and tax base.
The three-hour public meeting attended by 16 GOP members of the Arizona House and Senate saw local politicians, ranchers and ordinary citizens take aim at the monument before Tuesday’s declaration. They called it unnecessary given a 20-year federal moratorium on new uranium mining claims that won't expire until 2032 and protections for sites American Indian tribes consider culturally significant.
Mohave County officials slammed the Biden administration for holding two meetings in Democrat-led Coconino County in recent months to discuss a potential monument while bypassing their Republican-governed county, where 445,000 acres will be included in the monument.
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said groundwater contamination from uranium mining done decades ago that was held up as one reason for the monument was essentially no longer a threat because of modern techniques and oversight by the federal Environmental Protection Agency. He said local, state, tribal and federal officials have worked together for years to protect cultural sites are protected.
"We fail to understand why that management framework that has worked well for decades is no longer sufficient,'' Lingenfelter told the panel. "Process matters, and this has been a rigged process.''
Biden used the 1906 Antiquities Act to designate the new monument, formally called the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni — Ancestral Footprints of the Grand Canyon National Monument. Opponents pointed out that while the act grants presidents the ability to designate lands as a monument, they can only do so in the smallest area needed to protect a natural or cultural resource, not the 1,562 square miles in the new monument.
Penny Pew, district director for U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar, whose district includes Mohave County, said it was well known by Gosar and other members of the House Natural Resources Committee that the monument was going to be created by Biden.
Democratic Rep. Raul Grijalva, who represents much of Tucson and southwestern Arizona, has been pushing for the monument for years. It is designed to act as a buffer to the Grand Canyon National Park.
Grijalva and a coalition of tribal nations relaunched a push to get Biden to add protections for the zone around the Grand Canyon earlier this year. Grilajva met Biden when he arrived at the Canyon Monday night.
Pew said the White House had not contacted Gosar or his staff to provide information on the new monument and her effort to get maps and other information from federal officials in Arizona went nowhere.
"They didn’t reach out to us, nor did we expect them to,'' she said. "We're not real tight with this White House," Pew said to audience laughter.
Democratic lawmakers who belonged to the state House and Senate committees that held the hastily-called hearing did not attend. Several Democrats called the hearing an effort to distract from the Biden administration's efforts to protect the environment and support Arizona tribes.
"This last-minute special meeting calls for public testimony, but the community most directly impacted by this designation has already spoken,'' Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-Tucson, said in a statement. "Efforts to establish this area as a national monument are spearheaded by a large group of indigenous tribes seeking to have their land and their resources protected from harmful mining projects; our commitment is to support them.''
Several ranchers testified at Monday night's hearing, saying they believe national monument status for the area north and southwest of the Grand Canyon will hamper their ongoing efforts to protect the land while raising cattle.
Chris Heaton, a sixth-generation rancher from Kanab, Utah, who has rangeland in both states, said the monument designation will hurt his ability to maintain watering sites and other infrastructure on his lands. He is a member of the city council in Kanab.
"We will fight like hell to stop any monument,'' Heaton said. He said that the monument area includes 1,000 acres of his land.
"They池e coming after our private land, private water rights,'' Heaton said. He said the watering holes he maintains support area wildlife and they will go away if his ranch goes under.
The Biden administration said the monument designation will not affect private land, existing grazing rights or hunting and fishing. They also said existing mining rights and two approved uranium mines within the boundaries will be allowed to operate.
Heaton doesn't buy it.
"They池e coming after my land and they haven't talked to me,'' he said.
The Arizona Chamber of Commerce and Industry issued a statement Tuesday saying withdrawing the land from new mining operations will hurt the nation's ability to mine uranium and other minerals needed to transition to clean energy.
"This move undermines the country's national security and weakens our competitiveness,'' chamber President and CEO Danny Seiden said in a statement. "It's also yet another example of Washington meddling in Arizona's environmental and land management. Add this to an already long list.''
Republican state lawmakers repeatedly called the monument designation a "land grab'' by the federal government and pledged to fight it.
"Never before have I seen such a blatant abuse, such a gross abuse of established acts, of the law, of the Constitution,'' said State Sen. Sine Kerr, R-Buckeye. "It is just absolutely unreal.''
