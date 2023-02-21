PHOENIX — A freshman Republican lawmaker who helped shepherd former Gov. Doug Ducey’s effort to raise teacher pay to end a 2018 statewide teacher strike is working to boost educator salaries by another $10,000 a year.

The measure cleared its first hurdle on Monday with a 10-5 vote of the House Appropriations Committee — with most Democrats opposed for a variety of reasons.

