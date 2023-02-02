PHOENIX — Republican Arizona lawmakers are so angered at new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs' state budget proposal that one GOP lawmaker likened it to "poking the bear."

And now they are moving ahead with a plan to pass their own "basic" budget plan despite knowing it has no hope of getting her signature.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?