PHOENIX — Top legislative Republicans have hired an out-of-state attorney — at taxpayer expense — to defend a 2022 law that forbids transgender girls from participating in girls' sports.

In new pleadings filed in federal court, Justin Smith of St. Louis told U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer Zipps that Senate President Warren Petersen and House Speaker Ben Toma have a legal right to intervene in the lawsuit. That, he said, is because state Attorney General Kris Mayes disqualified herself from defending the statute.

