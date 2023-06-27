hoffman

Rep. Jake Hoffman

 Capitol Media Services file

PHOENIX — Upset with her executive order last week on abortions, Republicans who until now have been slow to confirm the governor's nominations are now bringing the process to a dead stop.

In a letter Monday to Katie Hobbs, the three Republican members of the Committee on Director Nominations said their role, at least in part, is to ensure that the people the governor picks to head state agencies will follow the laws as written by the Legislature.

