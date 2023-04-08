PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Friday vetoed legislation that would have barred state agencies from rejecting an applicant simply because he or she does not have a college degree.

In her veto message, her 38th of the year, the governor said there's nothing wrong with the goal of SB 1166. Where it comes up short, she said, is that the mechanism it sought to set up is overly complex and cumbersome.

