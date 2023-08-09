PHOENIX — A coalition of organizations is launching a bid to put the right to abortion in the Arizona Constitution.

The move unveiled Tuesday is designed to provide the ultimate backstop to keep the procedure legal regardless of what the Arizona Supreme Court is expected to rule later this year. The justices are weighing whether the decision by the U.S. Supreme Court last year to overturn Roe v. Wade automatically reinstates the state's territorial-era ban on abortion except to save the life of the mother, or a 2022 law allowing abortion through 15 weeks of pregnancy takes precedence.

