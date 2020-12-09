HUACHUCA CITY — It was six years ago that Suzanne Harvey started her dream job with the Huachuca City Public Library, three years as the children’s librarian, followed by a promotion to library director.
In that role, she was instrumental in starting programs and projects for the library, helped secure a $24,000 Library Services and Technology grant, as well as a $32,000 grant for Digital Literacy Resources. In 2018, Harvey received the Arizona Library Association’s Emerging Leader Award.
Harvey’s passion for Huachuca City and enthusiasm for the town’s future are reasons the mayor and council selected her as Huachuca City’s new town manager at the Nov. 5 council meeting. As one of three qualified prospects who applied for the position, Harvey was considered the best candidate. She was sworn-in as town manager at the Nov. 19 council meeting which is when her two-year contract was approved.
In the following Q&A, Harvey talks briefly about her background as well as her vision for Huachuca City’s future as she steps into her new position.
Herald/Review: In addition to your employment with the town of Huachuca City, how are you vested in the town?
Suzanne Harvey: Prior to my position with the Huachuca City Library six years ago, I was a long-term substitute teacher at Huachuca City Elementary School where I taught sixth grade. I am very connected to this community. I have lived here for 18 years, I work here, and I raised my son here. I love this community and wouldn’t have it any other way.
HR: What are some of the exciting new things you see happening for Huachuca City?
SH: Under the direction of our current town council, we have been moving forward in so many ways. We have several new businesses that have started up in Huachuca City in recent months, and of course we would like to see more. At the same time, Huachuca City is an amazing little town and we don’t want to grow so much that we lose the sense of community that is unique to small towns, Harvey said.
It would be really neat to see residential development on the west side of town. The location would be ideal for folks who work on Fort Huachuca, or in Sierra Vista or Tucson but want to live in a small town. I am also really excited about our parks project slated for the spring. We have applied for Community Development Block Grant funding to upgrade the parks in town.
I also would like to see better channels of communication between the town administration and our residents. I will be exploring ways to make that happen.
HR: What are you looking forward to most as you take on this new responsibility?
SH: I’m looking forward to seeing the town and community grow while retaining our unique identity and small town feel. Huachuca City manages to do a lot for its residents with scarce resources. I hope to be able to find ways to expand those resources while maintaining that commitment to the community and connectedness with residents.
I am also excited about the opportunity to work with our current town council. They are committed to both fiscal responsibility and to providing needed services for our residents. They manage to balance those sometimes competing goals in a very pragmatic way that I appreciate. They genuinely care about doing things the right way while putting residents in the forefront.
I’m looking forward to learning more about things like water systems, sewer ponds and landfills. I have a lot to learn. Luckily we have some very talented staff who will be working with me.
I also believe very strongly in service. I served in the U.S. Army for 22 years. I have served my community through my work in the library. As town Manager, I have the opportunity to continue to serve and perhaps have an even greater impact on my community. I am very grateful for the opportunity, I’m passionate about my work and I’m passionate about this town. This is not just a job to me. It’s much more, and I am excited to see what the town’s future brings.
HR: What are some of the biggest challenges facing Huachuca City?
SH: As always, the town’s budget presents a challenge. But council and staff have been working hard and have made some important changes that have moved the town the right direction fiscally. Spending is more tightly controlled and there is much more accountability with regards to how money is spent. We also have seen some new businesses open in town this year which will generate sales tax revenue.
HR: As someone who loved her work as director of the library and community services, will you miss that position?
SH: While I am truly looking forward to this new role, it is bittersweet because I will be leaving the library. My job as director of library and community services has been one of the most rewarding jobs I have ever had. They say that if you love what you do, you will never work a day in your life. That is exactly how I have felt for the last three years. I would have paid the town for the privilege of working there. Everything we do at the library is done with the community in mind.
The staff is creative, hard-working, dedicated to our community, and always up for a challenge. We are lucky to have them and I will miss working with them on a daily basis. But, as they keep reminding me, as the town manager I can still "meddle" in library business and be involved with the great work that they do.