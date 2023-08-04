hobbs1

Gov. Katie Hobbs answered questions on a variety of issues that came to the forefront during her first year in office in an interview session with Capitol Media Services.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — If nothing else, Katie Hobbs has gained her place in history by having vetoed more bills than any other Arizona governor.

Ever.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?