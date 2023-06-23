PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs joined a state lawmaker and the leader of a reproductive rights advocacy group Thursday to announce an effort to enact a law protecting the rights of all women to access contraceptives.

The governor said reproductive freedoms are at risk following last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade, the 50-year-old court decision that said abortion is a constitutional right. Since the so-called Dobbs decision, laws blocking or limiting access to abortion that Roe had barred have been implemented in Arizona and a host of other Republican-led states.

