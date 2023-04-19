PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs on Tuesday vetoed 11 more bills sent to her by the Republican-controlled Legislature, bringing her total to 63 this session and shattering the record set in 2005 by fellow Democrat Janet Napolitano.

And that record of 58 was over the course of a full legislative session. There are weeks to go before the current session finally comes to a close.

