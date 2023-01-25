PHOENIX — Saying the problems there have been have been ignored for years, Gov. Katie Hobbs formed a special commission Wednesday to review operations of the state prison system.

The panel is being charged at looking at everything from security and staffing levels to the ability of inmates to speak with family members and and access basic necessities like nutrition, medicines and sanitary products. A preliminary report is due Nov. 15.

