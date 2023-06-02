light rail maricopa county

This shows the current and planned extensions of the light rail system in Maricopa County. Anything labeled 2024 is already funded.

 Valley Metro

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs is directly negotiating with Republican lawmakers who control the Arizona Legislature to try to craft a deal to ask Maricopa County voters to extend a half-cent sales tax that for nearly 40 years has paid for new freeways, bus routes and light rail transportation projects.

Whether the efforts succeed will have implications for the rest of the state.

