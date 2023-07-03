Arizona Governor Execution (copy)

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs

 Ross D. Franklin AP

PHOENIX — Public schools across Arizona will be inspected regularly to make sure they meet minimum standards to educate students under a new executive order issued by Gov. Katie Hobbs.

In a separate order, the governor formed a committee to update those to 2023 levels to ensure the schools have what it takes to help protect students during a campus shooting.

