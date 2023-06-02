PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs promised a new effort Thursday to get state lawmakers to curb the growth of universal vouchers.

But the governor may have even less bargaining leverage with GOP lawmakers now to place some limits on the program than she did when she was negotiating the $17.8 billion budget and first asked for limits on the program that allows any Arizona student to get taxpayer money to attend private or parochial schools.

