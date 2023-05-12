PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs has inked her approval to the $17.8 billion budget she negotiated with Republican legislative leaders.

The governor, in a prepared statement Friday, touted the provisions of the plan she demanded be included, like "unprecedented investments in housing, education, tribal communities and health care.''

