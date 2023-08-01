PHOENIX — A bill repealing a tax on home and apartment rentals that has been a key issue for Republicans in the Legislature for two sessions was sent to Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs on Monday after sitting on the Senate president's desk for the past seven weeks.

House Speaker Ben Toma said Hobbs has agreed to sign it as part of negotiations between her and Republicans legislative leaders to approve an extension of a transportation tax in Maricopa County.

