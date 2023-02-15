hobbs

Gov. Katie Hobbs answers questions Wednesday about what she intends to do now that Theresa Cullen is no longer in the running to be the state health director.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said Wednesday she's not sure she can find someone to head the state health department that would meet with the approval of Republican lawmakers.

The governor's comments come just a day after Pima County Health Director Theresa Cullen withdrew her name from consideration for the job. But Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, insisted on taking a vote to formally reject the nomination, saying the Senate secretary had not be notified of Cullen's withdrawal.

