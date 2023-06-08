PHOENIX — Arizona won't block transgender students from using restrooms and locker rooms that do not match their biological sex.

In a short veto message Thursday, Gov. Katie Hobbs called the legislation "yet another discriminatory act against LGBTQ+ youth passed by the majority at the state Legislature.'' The governor, who earlier had nixed legislation forbidding teachers from using a student's preferred pronoun, warned the Republicans who control the House and Senate not to send her similar measures.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?