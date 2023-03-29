PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation Tuesday designed to bribe or blackmail Arizona banks into doing business with gun manufacturers and dealers.

In a brief message to lawmakers, the governor accepted the arguments of the lobbyist for the Arizona Bankers Association that imposing such a requirement would result in some financial institutions choosing not to do business with state and local governments. And that would mean fewer banks bidding on government business.

