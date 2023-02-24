PHOENIX — Calling it a flawed solution to the housing crisis, Gov. Katie Hobbs on Thursday vetoed legislation to bar cities from taxing residential rentals.

"I appreciate the Legislature's interest in addressing rising housing costs, particularly for renters,'' the governor said in her 14th veto since the session began last month. "Lowering costs for Arizona families is a priority of my administration.''

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?