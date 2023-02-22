PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs fired the first financial salvo at legislative Republicans Tuesday, promising to raise $500,000 to unseat them in 2024.

That doesn't count another $1.5 million or so she has left over from businesses that contributed to her inaugural festivities that can be used to oust GOP lawmakers.

