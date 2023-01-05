govs02

From left, former Republican governors Jan Brewer, Fife Symington and Doug Ducey chat Thursday ahead of the inaugural ceremonies for new Gov. Katie Hobbs and other statewide elected officials.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — Katie Hobbs offered Thursday to work with Republicans even as she warned them that some ideas and items are off limits and essentially would be courting vetoes.

"Let me say unequivocally to every elected official here today that if you're ready to make real progress on the issues that matter most to the people of this state, then my door is always open,'' the new governor said in her inaugural speech.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?