electric car

Gov. Katie Hobbs is looking for a way to have electric vehicle owners to pay for road construction and maintenance.

 pixabay

PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs wants state lawmakers to enact new laws to ensure that the drivers of electric vehicles pay their fair share of road construction and maintenance.

But the governor said she doesn't have anything specific in mind, at least not yet.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?