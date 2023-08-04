PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs promises she will finally address the question of people being able to sell home-cooked foods on the street when the Legislature reconvenes.

But the governor, who vetoed a measure to do just that earlier this year, still can't — or won't — say what she wants in a new version to gain her signature.

