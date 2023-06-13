Stahl Hamilton

Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton listens Tuesday as fellow Democratic Rep. Mae Peshlakai explains why she will not vote to censure the Tucson lawmaker.

 Howard Fischer Capitol Media Services

PHOENIX — The state House voted Tuesday to censure Tucson Democrat Stephanie Stahl Hamilton for what she said was a "playful'' act of moving and hiding the Bibles in the lounge used by lawmakers.

The 30-28 vote came after a majority of lawmakers rejected an alternate proposal by Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, to expel her from the House. That drew just 27 votes, far short of the two thirds required for such a move, as four Republicans said they could not go along.

