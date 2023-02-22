PHOENIX — Saying it will stimulate job growth, Republican lawmakers voted Tuesday to cut by nearly half the taxes owed by corporations doing business in Arizona.

Under current law, the corporate income tax rate is 4.9%. HB 2003 would drop that in four steps to just 2.5% in 2026.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?