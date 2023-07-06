PHOENIX — The top House Republican contends a new order by Gov. Katie Hobbs banning the use of public funds for "conversion therapy'' is illegal and appears to violate the rights of parents to make decisions for their children.

In a letter Monday to the governor, House Speaker Ben Toma acknowledged that some states have banned the practice. But he said that is something that can be done only by the Legislature.

