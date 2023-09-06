PHOENIX — The current method of electing judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals is unconstitutional and should be struck down, according to a new lawsuit Wednesday by the Goldwater Institute.

The organization that lobbies and litigates against government regulation contends the current system under which people from only certain counties get to vote on certain appellate judges illegally disenfranchises some voters. So now attorneys from Goldwater want the Arizona Supreme Court to void the process ahead of the 2024 election, allowing all voters to decide on all judges.

