Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson late Friday rejected arguments by Planned Parenthood of Arizona that the outright ban, which has been on the books since territorial days, was replaced when lawmakers earlier this year approved a 15-week ban.
Attorney Andrew Gaona had argued that Johnson needed to harmonize the old law, which was never repealed after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in 1973 that women have a constitutional right to abortion, with what has been enacted since. That includes the 15-week ban.
He asked Johnson to rule that the new law applies only to doctors, with the outright ban applying to everyone else. She refused.
"The court finds modifying the injunction to harmonize laws not in existence when the complaint was filed (in 1972) ... is procedurally improper,'' the judge wrote. She said a carve-out for doctors is not consistent with the plain language of the territorial law "which contains no such exception.''
There is also the fact that when lawmakers approved the 15-week ban — before the Supreme Court in June overturned Roe. v Wade — they spelled out they were not repealing the old law, which Johnson has now given Attorney General Mark Brnovich permission to enforce.
Friday's ruling may not be the last word.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover, who sided with Planned Parenthood, said she will ask to stay the order to keep prosecutors from enforcing the territorial law and its outright ban until Johnson's ruling can be appealed.
The high court overturned Roe on June 24 and said states can regulate abortion as they wish.
What’s allowed in each state has shifted as legislatures and courts have acted. Bans on abortion at any point in pregnancy are in place in 12 Republican-led states.
In another state, Wisconsin, clinics have stopped providing abortions amid litigation over whether an 1849 ban is in effect. Georgia bans abortions once fetal cardiac activity and be detected and Florida and Utah have bans that kick in after 15 and 18 weeks gestation, respectively.