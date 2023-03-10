PHOENIX — A law outlawing abortions in cases of fetal genetic defects will not go undefended in court.

U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Rayes has agreed to let House Speaker Ben Toma of Peoria and Senate President Warren Petersen of Gilbert argue to him that there's nothing unconstitutional about the 2021 statute. In turn, are going to be represented in court by the anti-abortion Alliance Defending Freedom.

