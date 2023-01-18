PHOENIX — The way Rep. Rachel Jones sees it, once you've paid off your house you shouldn't have to worry about property taxes.

But the first-term Republican lawmaker from Tucson acknowledged there are a bunch of practical questions with her legislation, including who would — or should — get a tax break. She said her plan is probably going to need some major amendments to get any traction.

