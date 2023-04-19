PHOENIX — State lawmakers will move Tuesday to do something they haven't done in more than 40 years: override a gubernatorial veto.

Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, said he will make a motion to enact legislation to legalize the sale of home-cooked tamales, empanadas, pupusas and more. Grantham, the sponsor of the original legislation, said that it was wrong of Gov. Katie Hobbs to veto the measure earlier this week that would have done that.

