PHOENIX — Arizona lawmakers are moving to block the sale and lease of state lands to foreign governments and certain foreign corporations — but not the one that has caused the concern in the first place.

HB 2376, approved by a 7-2 vote Thursday by the House Committee on Lands, Agriculture and Rural Affairs, spells out that none of the more than 9 million acres owned by the state can end up in the hands of any foreign government or state-controlled enterprises, whether permanently or through a lease.

