SIERRA VISTA - A lightning strike zapped a little too close to City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, leaving some buildings with no phone or Internet service, officials said.
The lightning struck at about 4:30 p.m. during a heavy thunderstorm that lasted about 45 minutes in the area. No one was hurt at City Hall, 1011 Coronado Dr., but the crashing sound of the lightning was obvious, said city spokesman Adam Curtis.
It's unclear exactly where the giant spark of electricity hit, but Assistant City Manager Victoria Yarbrough said it was "in the vicinity" of where the transfer switch and the backup generator are, damaging both. The equipment is surrounded by a wall located between City Hall and the parking lot.
"Phone services at City facilities are offline and email services are limited," Curtis said Thursday morning in an email.
Calls to 911 were no affected though and the city’s website is working. City customers can use the website for online services but responses from staff may be delayed, Curtis said.
City Hall remained open even though it was originally thought that it would have to close to enable repairs, Yarbrough said. There were some employees on hand to help the public, she said.
Phone and Internet service at other municipal buildings such as the police department and the animal shelter on State Road 90, were also lost, city officials said. The public library was spared however, Yarbrough said, because it's on a different server.
Curtis said lightning has zapped the area before with "stuff getting knocked out briefly," about five or six years ago.
"But I don't remember when something like this knocked out our backup service," he said.
Officials said they hope everything will be up and running by Friday.