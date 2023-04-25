PHOENIX — The new state liquor chief vowed Monday there will be no "sting" operations at bars and restaurants like what occurred during the COVID outbreak when Doug Ducey was governor.

Ben Henry, tapped for the job by Gov. Katie Hobbs, said there definitely won't be undercover operations at adult businesses like the one that led to an investigator being charged with getting "handsy'' with an erotic dancer and a former head of the Department of Liquor Licenses and Control being ousted.

