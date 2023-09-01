Arizona Republican Blake Masters is considering another bid for the United States Senate, which could pave the way for a competitive primary race.
The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Masters was considering a bid for the seat currently held by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year. On the Democratic side, Congressman Ruben Gallego is the only major contender for the nomination, and he raised a noteworthy $3.1 million last quarter.
However, Republicans have a much less clear situation when it comes to their field of candidates. Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is the only major declared candidate, but others have waited to see whether or not former gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake decides to enter the race. Lake has repeatedly said she’s considering the possibility.
Shortly after the story broke, the Arizona Democratic Party was quick to jump in with their thoughts on the potential development in the race.
“The Arizona Senate race is rapidly becoming the GOP’s worst nightmare,” Arizona Democratic Party Senior Communications Advisor Olivia Taylor-Puckett said in a statement.
Lake and Masters essentially ran as a ticket in the 2022 midterm election, and they campaigned together alongside Secretary of State nominee Mark Finchem and Attorney General nominee Abe Hamadeh. Lamb also campaigned in support of the Republican nominees, including joining the slate at the southern border days before the election.
All four of them lost to their Democratic opponents, with Hamadeh coming the closest, as a recount determined he lost by 280 votes.
Masters conceded his race to Sen. Mark Kelly in November, whereas the others fought their results in court. While Lake and Masters were seemingly in lockstep during the general election, signs of dissent amongst them both appeared on social media last week.
When Masters was promoting an audio event known on X, formerly known as Twitter, Lake criticized him for staying out of the spotlight recently.
“I hope you bring up election fraud, and Election crime. You’ve been quite silent. And “Dr” Andrew doesn’t think it exists,” she posted, also critiquing the host of the event.
As for the incumbent Sinema, she has yet to formally announce whether or not she will pursue re-election.
