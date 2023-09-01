masters

Arizona Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks to supporters at a campaign party in 202, in Chandler.

 Rick Scuteri. ap

Arizona Republican Blake Masters is considering another bid for the United States Senate, which could pave the way for a competitive primary race.

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Masters was considering a bid for the seat currently held by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, who left the Democratic Party last year. On the Democratic side, Congressman Ruben Gallego is the only major contender for the nomination, and he raised a noteworthy $3.1 million last quarter.

