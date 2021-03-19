Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro N. Mayorkas, appointed by President Joe Biden on Feb. 2, released a statement on Tuesday to clarify the immigration problem on the border with Mexico.
“I want to share the facts, the work that we in the Department of Homeland Security and across the government are doing and our plan of action. We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the Southwest border than we have in the last 20 years. We are expelling most single adults and families. We are not expelling unaccompanied children. We are securing our border, executing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s public health authority to safeguard the American public and the migrants themselves, and protect the children.”
Biden laid out a vision of a “multi-pronged approach toward managing migration throughout North and Central America that reflects the nation’s highest values.”
To that end, Mayorkas’ DHS is working with the Departments of Health and Human Services and the Justice and State departments in an “all-of-government effort to not only address the current situation at our Southwest border, but to institute longer-term solutions to irregular migration from countries in our hemisphere that are suffering worsening conditions," with a goal to invest $4 billion in the Northern Triangle countries — Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras — to address the root causes of migration.
“The previous administration cut foreign aid funding to the Northern Triangle. No longer did we resource efforts in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras to tackle the root causes of people fleeing their homes. It also completely dismantled the asylum system. The system was gutted, facilities were closed and they cruelly expelled young children into the hands of traffickers. We have had to rebuild the entire system, including the policies and procedures required to administer the asylum laws that Congress passed long ago.”
Migration due to poverty, high levels of violence and corruption in Mexico and the Northern Triangle has been ongoing for years, he explained. The adverse conditions continued to deteriorate and two damaging hurricanes that hit Honduras and swept through the region in November have added to family struggles and security.
Mayorkas pointed out surges in immigrants occurred in 2019, 2014 and in previous years. The number of encounters has been increasing since April 2020.
“We have no illusions about how hard it is, and we know it will take time. Our goal is a safe, legal and orderly immigration system based on our bedrock priorities: to keep our borders secure, address the plight of children as the law requires and enable families to be together.
“Single adults from Mexico and the Northern Triangle are swiftly expelled to Mexico. Single adults from other countries are expelled by plane to their countries of origin if Mexico does not accept them. There are limited exceptions to our use of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expulsion authority. For example, we do not expel individuals with certain acute vulnerabilities.
“Mexico’s limited capacity has strained our resources, including in the Rio Grande Valley area of Texas. When Mexico’s capacity is reached, we process the families and place them in immigration proceedings here in the U.S. In some locations, the processing of individuals who are part of a family unit has strained our border resources.”
In wanting to ensure family members are not infected by COVID–19, the federal government has partnered with community-based organizations to test the family members and quarantine them as needed under COVID–19 protocols.
Many unaccompanied children, children younger than 18 and not with their parents, show up at the border every day. Immigration and Customs Enforcement personnel are seeing small children and those are not expelled as the Biden Administration ended the prior administration’s policy of expulsion.
An unaccompanied child is taken to a Border Patrol facility and processed for transfer to the Department of Health and Human Services within a 72-hour window. HHS holds the child for testing and quarantine and shelters the child until a sponsor is found. The problem is the number of children exceeds the capacity HHS can deal with and wait times can be longer.
“In more than 80 percent of cases, the child has a family member in the U.S. In more than 40 percent of cases, that family member is a parent or legal guardian. These are children being reunited with their families who will care for them. The children then go through immigration proceedings where they are able to present a claim for relief under the law."
DHS has added facilities in Texas and Arizona to shelter unaccompanied children and families, while working with Mexico to increase its capacity to receive expelled families. A framework for partnering with local mayors and public health officials is in place for testing, isolation and quarantine for migrants funded through the latest federal relief bill.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has developed additional facilities to provide testing, local transportation, immigration document assistance, orientation, travel coordination in the interior and mechanisms to support oversight of the migrant families who are not expelled.
Customs and Border Protection set up a new facility in Donna, Texas, to process unaccompanied children and families. Additional personnel were deployed to provide oversight, care and transportation assistance for unaccompanied minors pending transfer to HHS custody.
Working with Mexico and international organizations, migrants forced to remain in Mexico and denied a chance to seek protection under the previous administration can now use their phones to register.
“They do not need to take the dangerous journey to the border. The individuals are tested, processed, and transported to a port of entry safely and out of the hands of traffickers. This is the roadmap going forward for a system that is safe, orderly and fair.”
DHS directed the Federal Emergency Management Agency to assist HHS in developing the capacity to meet the surge of unaccompanied children and have one new facility that can house 700. More are being developed.
To efficiently identify and screen sponsors for children, HHS and DHS staff are working together and DHS has recruited more than 560 employee volunteers to address the needs of the unaccompanied children.
The Central American Minors program, a lawful pathway for children to come to the U.S. without having to take a dangerous journey, is being expanded so children can be processed in their home countries and brought to the U.S. in a safe and orderly way.
DHS and HHS signed a new memorandum of agreement that promotes the safe and timely transfer of children with safeguards designed to ensure children are unified with properly vetted sponsors who can safely care for them while they await immigration proceedings.
Joint processing centers have been created so unaccompanied children can be placed in HHS care immediately after Border Patrol encounters them. They are also identifying and equipping additional facilities for HHS to shelter unaccompanied children until they are placed with family or sponsors, but those are short–term solutions to address the surge.
There were no plans to protect frontline personnel against the COVID–19 pandemic, no appropriate planning for the pandemic at all, Mayorkas said. So, to protect its workforce, DHS launched a vaccination program in late January and now more than 25 percent of frontline personnel have been vaccinated.
He stated most of the people apprehended at the Southwest border are single adults who are being expelled under the CDC’s authority to manage the public health crisis of the COVID–19 pandemic.