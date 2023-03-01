PHOENIX — The way Matt Gress sees it, a person is a person, no matter how small — or even if not born yet — for the purposes of getting a state tax credit.

The first-term Republican representative from Phoenix wants to expand state law providing for a tax credit for children to also include the number of months a woman was pregnant. He tells Capitol Media Services that HB 2501 is only fair, as families have expenses during that period, too.

