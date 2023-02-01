PHOENIX — State lawmakers are moving to strip cities and towns of their ability to tax residential rentals and grocery store food.

The votes Wednesday by the Senate Commerce Committee came despite objections from mayors and lobbyists for the majority of communities that have the levies. They told senators their budgets are dependent on these revenues.

