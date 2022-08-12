At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Sierra Vista City Council appointed Marta Messmer to fill the vacant seat left open by Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray, who recently resigned to run for mayor.
Eleven people applied for the council vacancy and the City Council interviewed four finalists. On Thursday, the council members shared that the high quality of the applicants made it a difficult choice, but Messmer stood out.
“I think we’ve all made the right decision,” Mayor Rick Mueller said.
Messmer is a second-generation native of Sierra Vista. Her father, Nacho Valenzuela, spent decades working to preserve an area of Fry Pioneer Cemetery where many of the family’s ancestors are buried. Messmer became the chairperson of the Fry Pioneer Preservation Committee in 2019, spearheading major restoration efforts at the cemetery. She also actively supports the City’s Cultural Diversity Commission, West End Commission, Carmichael Neighborhood Association and the Sierra Vista Historical Society.
“I’d like to thank the mayor and fellow council members for the opportunity and the honor to serve the city of Sierra Vista,” Messmer said, after being sworn in. Messmer’s term will end Dec. 31, 2024.
In other business the City Council approved the property tax levy for fiscal year 2023. The rate of $0.1098 per $100 of assessed value is slightly lower than last year due to an increase in valuation of taxable property. Lowering the rate ensures citizens pay the same amount as last year. The city’s estimated property tax revenue is $379,068, an increase from $377,145 in fiscal year 2022 due to new construction.