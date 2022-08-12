marta messmer

Marta Messmer is sworn in as a Sierra Vista City Council member.

 submitted

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

At its regular meeting on Thursday, the Sierra Vista City Council appointed Marta Messmer to fill the vacant seat left open by Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray, who recently resigned to run for mayor.

Eleven people applied for the council vacancy and the City Council interviewed four finalists. On Thursday, the council members shared that the high quality of the applicants made it a difficult choice, but Messmer stood out.

Tags