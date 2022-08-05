SIERRA VISTA — Marta Messmer has been selected as the candidate to fill the recent vacant council seat for the city of Sierra Vista. The appointment of Messmer has been placed on the agenda for the city council meeting on Aug. 11, at which time the council will make the final decision of approval. If approved, Messmer will immediately take her oath of office.
The open council seat became available last month after former Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray had to step down to run for mayor. Eleven applicants applied for the vacancy and four were interviewed: Daman Malone, Kevin Weston, Jessica Kunkel and Messmer.
Messmer said that Elizabeth Wrozek, museum curator of the Henry F. Hauser Museum, and Messmer's husband had encouraged her to run for the vacant council seat.
"I just really thought about it and I prayed about it, then I thought you know what? It's an opportunity for me," she said. "If I don't get it, I wasn't really seeking it but I should just try and see what happens. I applied and presented my letter."
Messmer was picked for an interview on Thursday, Aug. 4, and was given a call later in the evening by City Clerk Jill Adams offering Messmer the position.
Messmer is the president of the Sierra Vista Historical Society and attends the Carmichael Neighborhood Association, West End Commission and Commission on Cultural Diversity meetings.
She is involved with the schools in the city and is known for assisting in the preservation and restoration project of the Fry Pioneer Cemetery.
"I'm very honored to be able to honor the people that are buried in the Fry Cemetery," Messmer said. "The honor and respect that they actually have a nice place to rest."
Messmer left Sierra Vista when she turned 18 but returned 20 years later to put down her roots and became an active member in the community.
"I realized I could serve the community and then I realized that I really do love Sierra Vista," she said. "As a young adult, it was your old hometown. You wanted to be in bigger, better places but then you realize no, no place is like home."
Messmer discussed her passion for the community and wants others to be able to see that passion as well.
"I don't really have like a specific goal, I just know that I want to improve the city in any way I can," she said.
"My philosophy is if you don't get involved then you really can't complain."
Messmer said she would love to see a large museum in the city that showcases the history of how the city came to be.
"Preserving the Fry Cemetery, I know we have a lot of history," she said.
Messmer also explained that economic development is a possible key in keeping the momentum of the city going.
"I know it's growing people-wise, but I would love to see some type of industry come to Sierra Vista," she said. "I know a lot of people are against it, but I always have the worry of Fort Huachuca closing and then there's nothing to sustain the city.
"A lot of people would get up and leave because they need jobs so they're going to have to leave cause there's nothing here. Granted, we have all of the government contractors now but if there's nothing here to support them, I just know that's a big thing.
"I know there's a lot of old timers that don't want to see Sierra Vista change and grow, but I don't think they realize that it has.
"The city definitely has a soul and it's all the people that have come before us and built that — their blood, sweat and tears to make it what it is today — and improving and growing.
Other candidates
Daman Malone: Malone sits on the Planning & Zoning Commission. He was born and raised in Sierra Vista and owns two businesses with his wife. He's a prominent member of his church and an assistant football coach at Buena High School.
Jessica Kunkel: Kunkel is on the Parks and Recreation Commission and president of the Sierra Vista Adult Soccer League. She works at Fort Huachuca as an instructor and course manager. She is in the process of finishing her bachelor's degree in political science through the American Military University.
Kevin Weston: Weston has lived in the community for six years and is a retired colonel in the United States Army. In his application Weston provided an overview of how he would address community topics including infrastructure, economic development, education and bridging the leadership gap. Weston is enrolled as a student at the University of Charleston pursuing a doctorate in executive leadership.