Marta Messmer with her late father, Nacho Valenzuela, at a Fry Pioneer Cemetery celebration last year at which Valenzuela was the guest of honor.

 MARK LEVY HERALD/REVIEW

SIERRA VISTA — Marta Messmer has been selected as the candidate to fill the recent vacant council seat for the city of Sierra Vista. The appointment of Messmer has been placed on the agenda for the city council meeting on Aug. 11, at which time the council will make the final decision of approval. If approved, Messmer will immediately take her oath of office.

The open council seat became available last month after former Mayor Pro Tem Rachel Gray had to step down to run for mayor.  Eleven applicants applied for the vacancy and four were interviewed: Daman Malone, Kevin Weston, Jessica Kunkel and Messmer.

