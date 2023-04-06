BISBEE — Cochise County has been hit with additional attorney fees of $36,193.14 as Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs for the delay in approving the 2022 election results.
Attorneys for then–Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Arizona chapter of Alliance of Retired Americans sued county Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby when they failed to approve the results by the state-mandated deadline.
The secretary and ARA filed Writs of Mandamus, a court order to a government official to “properly fulfill official duties or correct an abuse of discretion,” to force Crosby and Judd, both Republicans, to fulfill their legal obligation. Judd and Supervisor Ann English did approve the results, but Crosby did not attend the court-mandated emergency meeting.
McGinley, who presided over the hearing, redlined a few payment requests and “found instances where the fees sought either represent duplicated efforts on the part of attorneys in preparing for the hearing in this matter, or other fees which are not otherwise reasonable and necessary. These include charging for multiple attorneys completing the same work, charging each attorney's hourly rate for conferences among counsel, charging fees for attending and reviewing meetings of the Board of Supervisors and charging fees that appear to be related to activity after the court concluded the Dec. 1 hearing.
“After deducting such fees, the Court finds that Secretary of State reasonable attorneys' fees are $12,525, and that Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans Inc.'s reasonable attorneys' fees are $21,530. Additionally, the Court finds that the request for payment of costs associated with this litigation is well taken without any modifications thereof.”
McGinley awarded additional costs of $617.82 to the secretary for associated fees. The ARA was awarded costs of $1,520.32.
The new tally, so far, for legal costs borne by the county taxpayers due to the actions of Crosby, Judd and County Recorder David Stevens is $176,193.
McGinley noted, “Such costs and fees are not assessed against Defendant English, as she did not oppose the relief sought by Plaintiffs, and in fact, joined in the request that the Court issue the writ of mandamus.”
Crosby told Capitol Media Services Thursday that he did nothing wrong.
He said all McGinley told him to do was "canvass'' the vote, not to approve it.
"Canvass can be a verb or noun,'' Crosby said. "If it's a verb, the way he used it ... it means check and inspect the results. I already had.''
Crosby said that inspection led him to believe that people who had spoken to the board led him to believe the voting machines had not been properly accredited.
"The allegation that I defied a judge's order is true,'' he said.
Judd said she would have no response.
English has continued to oppose the decisions of Judd and Crosby.
The hand count suit brought by the ARA and a county resident against Judd and Crosby is still in the Arizona Court of Appeals. Whatever the outcome in that case, taxpayers will bear the burden of more fees.
The other outstanding lawsuit concerned the decision of Crosby and Judd to shift the duties of the election director to Stevens. The suit was filed by state Attorney General Kris Mayes, who is challenging the action and said some duties are state mandated responsibilities of the Board of Supervisors and cannot be transferred to the county recorder.
Elections Director Lisa Marra resigned in February due to harassment as Crosby, Judd and Stevens had requested she perform a ballot hand count. Crosby and Judd filed a personal lawsuit against her for not attending to their request for the 2022 ballots. That suit was later dropped. Another employee retired in January, which left the department with just one employee.
Crosby and Judd then decided to turn over all election duties to Stevens.
Crosby, who represents District 1 in Sierra Vista and the surrounding area, is the focus of a recall motion to oust him from office.
The Committee to Recall Tom Crosby has support from various entities and has been gathering signatures since Jan. 3 at locations around Sierra Vista and Hereford. The committee must gather more than 4,865 signatures for the recall vote to be conducted.
On March 31, Stevens attempted to stop volunteers from gathering signatures at the Hereford post office, which rents a portion of a plot of land owned by Wolaver Partnerships LLC of Vermont.
Stevens stated he was acting as the interim elections director and was responding to a complaint made to his office. He accused an elderly couple of breaking the law by gathering signatures on federal property. Though he claimed his records were correct, upon researching the property, he saw they were not.
So, he called property owner Morgan Wolaver, who responded with a letter stating people could not use the property for political purposes and could not collect signatures on the land.
The Herald/Review contacted Wolaver Monday and he said he would not press charges against anyone gathering signatures on his land.
“I’m not looking to upset the community’s effort," Wolaver said. "I’m a moderate Democrat and I support the Democratic process. My heart goes out to the community. I can’t believe this is what it’s coming down to in America.”
The recall committee has informed Mayes and Secretary of State Adrian Fontes of the encounter, but there is no word about pursuit of any legal action.
Crosby is running again for the District 1 seat in 2024. Republican Gregory L. Johnson and Democrat Theresa Walsh have submitted statements of interest to run for the seat.
Though Judd is not facing a recall in her District 3 next year, she may be up against Republican Kathleen Miller, who also has submitted statements of interest.
Howard Fischer of Capitol Media Services contributed to this report.