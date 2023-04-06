BISBEE — Cochise County has been hit with additional attorney fees of $36,193.14 as Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey McGinley ruled in favor of the plaintiffs for the delay in approving the 2022 election results.

Attorneys for then–Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and the Arizona chapter of Alliance of Retired Americans sued county Supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby when they failed to approve the results by the state-mandated deadline.

