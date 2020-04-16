SIERRA VISTA — The colorful hummingbirds gracing the West End water tank have beautified this once-drab structure, and the delicate creatures also have become a symbol of hope in these COVID-19 times, a city official said.
Drive by Denman Avenue and Canyon Drive in Fry Townsite and you'll see the giant hummingbirds suspended in air in front of cholla cacti. The mural, painted by artist Carrie Olaje of Hereford, was completed Wednesday, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
"I think it has captured a lot of people’s attention in a positive way," said Matt McLachlan, director of the city's Community Development department. "It’s lifting people’s spirit. The mural turned out beautifully and the hummingbirds provide a sense of hope for a better tomorrow for our community."
Olaje, who launched the project in mid-March just as the pandemic began sweeping across the country, said several passersby have stopped on the street to gaze at the 40-foot water tank while she worked.
"The timing was perfect for the mural," Olaje said in a phone interview Thursday. "I think it's something that has cheered people up."
The artist, who is originally from Tucson, said several people waved to her while she painted the tank. She had one assistant on the ground helping her and fielding comments from the public.
"All the comments were positive," Olaje said. "I chose this design because it has whimsy and movement. Also Sierra Vista is the hummingbird capital."
Mayor Rick Mueller echoed McLachlan's comments regarding the mural's inspiration to the public.
"The art on the water tank is another example of the great work done by the Arts and Humanities Commission," Mueller said. "As our tradition of past art in public places, it inspires us as a symbol of hope for the future."
Olaje said she spent about 100 hours painting the mural over the last month, finally finishing the effort this week when she applied sealant in order to protect the work from ultraviolet rays.
The artist will be presented with the final check from the city at noon Friday; photos of the finished product will be taken by a city planner via drone, McLachlan said.
Olaje's design was chosen by the City Council in September. Initially, the city put a call out to artists in June 2019 seeking designs for the beige-colored tank. Thirteen artists submitted 18 designs.
Olaje and Tempe-based artist Pablo AloNzo were the two finalists chosen by the city’s Arts and Humanities Commission.
The project cost $15,000. The city contributed $10,000 from Community Development Block Grant funds and Liberty Utilities in Sierra Vista donated the remaining $5,000, city officials said.
Olaje, also an accomplished tattoo artist who plans to open her own business in Bisbee this summer, said she's pleased the hummingbirds are providing the public with some happiness.
"Art always brings beauty, no matter what it is," Olaje said. "Having something positive and colorful is important. People said the mural brought smiles to their faces."