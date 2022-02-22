WILLCOX— The City Council of Willcox on Thursday approved a plan to apply for a grant that would allow the city to add buses and an intercity route to Tucson to its Dial-a-Ride program.
Currently the city’s program allows for seniors 60 and older and for those with disabilities to make an appointment to get free rides around the city. For other riders, a small fee is charged. The service is funded in large part by the SouthEastern Arizona Governments Organization Area Agency on Aging.
When Mayor Mike Laws asked for comments concerning the current program, council member Paul Sheats said he is more than satisfied since the bus has freed his mother from depending on him for rides. The transit authority even made it convenient to sign up for the program: They came to her.
“My mom had to use this public transit and it was quick and easy,” Sheats said. “I appreciate this service coming into our city.”
Now, according to Melanie Green of SEAGO, there is a short window to apply for funds from the Arizona Department of Transportation that would pay for the Tucson route. Those runs would be used to provide a way for Willcox residents to get essential medical services not available in Willcox. Sierra Vista’s Volunteer Interfaith Caregiver Program had provided the nearly daily service for about 250 riders annually. The organization has now bowed out because the main driver had some serious health issues, among them COVID, and has been unable to drive.
The city receives $40,000 a year in support of the regular dial-a-ride service for Willcox, Bowie, San Simon, Pearce, Sunsites and Winchester Heights from the SEAGO-AAA program.
“The option is for the city of Willcox to take up that intercity service and provide those same riders from the Willcox area their rides to their medical appointments in Tucson,” Green said. “If you take on the additional intercity service to Tucson, and we’re looking at not daily but twice a week, that will increase your SEAGO-AAA money by another $35,000.”
This Tucson service would not impact the dial-a-ride service, which would continue as before.
Cochise County supports the dial-a-ride service and is not expected to end that support. After all the accounting is done, factoring all the support that comes from matching funds and other organizations, the cost to the city to run the entire program comes to about $12,000 for two years, according to Green.
The window to apply closed on Wednesday and no late applications would be accepted. The deadline was closer than it seemed since Willcox government offices are closed on Friday and Monday was a government holiday. This left just Tuesday and Wednesday to work on the grant application. In addition, a copy of the approved resolution must accompany the application.
“I wish I could say you have until the next meeting to make a decision on this, but unfortunately, if you want to continue and get this application in, the resolution needs to be approved,” Green told the council.
Green said the application also includes a request for money for vehicle security fencing, a covered metal parking structure and route scheduling software. Green said those become city assets. If the city is awarded the grant, there is no requirement to spend it. However, if the city did not apply now, it would be unable to apply for another three years. In addition, the San Carlos Apache Nation has two older buses still in very good condition they are willing to donate to Willcox for this purpose. The driver expense is also included in the grant application.
Vice mayor Tim Bowlby asked if the transit program was sustainable, but Green said no transit program is.
“There’s not a transit system in the country that I know of that pays for itself,” she said. “You can’t charge enough fares to the people who need it most to cover those costs.”
Laws expressed his concern about hearing about the grant application so close to the deadline. He said he did not like being surprised and needed more time to consider the proposal.
“Why are we just now hearing about it at this late a date?” he asked. “I don’t like to be blindsided.”
“We actually just committed the budget to paper today,” Green said. She added that scheduling issues were really to blame for the late presentation.
Police chief Dale Hadfield said the Salvation Army pays $60 to $75 a ticket to send people to Tucson during the week.
Laws asked City Manager Caleb Blaschke, who was on vacation and attended the meeting by Zoom, how he felt about the application.
Blaschke said he would not have put it on the agenda if he did not think it was a good idea.
“I don’t think there’s any harm in moving forward on it,” he said, adding that he and council could revisit the program in a year, when the finances for it will be clearer.
The motion was approved.
In other actions at the meeting:
The city of Willcox passed its independent annual audit, presented by Steve Burdick of HintonBurdick CPAs and Advisors of Gilbert. Burdick said the city passed in the unmodified, or clean, opinion of the city’s financial statements. “That means that after we’ve conducted our examination we’re satisfied that the city’s financial statements present clearly the city’s financial position and the results of its operations for 2021,” Burdick said. “I’m pleased to report we did not issue any material weaknesses.”
Only one significant deficiency was noted, it “relates to adjustments that we noted needed to be made to the city’s financial statements for them to be presented in accordance with government accounting standards,” Burdick added. “I just want to take a minute to let you know that this is a very common finding. Most of the municipalities that I audit receive this finding simply because it is extremely difficult to catch every adjustment that needs to be made...so it is significant but it’s also very common.”
The city’s equity position as of June 30, 2021, is $24,558,946. “That means if you were to take the city’s assets, subtract the liabilities, that residual amount is the city’s equity,” Burdick said. The city’s 2021 net position increased by $968,668.
A Series 12 liquor license was approved for the owners of Plaza Mexican American Food in Willcox. The restaurant license allows the restaurant to “sell and serve spirituous liquor solely for consumption on the premises of an establishment which derives at least 40% of its gross revenue from the sale of food,” according to azliquor.gov.
Allie Kalogrides, manager of the Roadrunner Kafe, was approved by the city council as the newest member of the Willcox Arts Commission. Kalogrides moved to Willcox in January 2020 from Staten Island, NY.
The renewal of the city property and liability coverage was approved. The coverage is carried by the Arizona Municipal Risk Retention Pool. Ed Bantel, representative, said the most challenging type of insurance coverage is for cyber security, which shows an average increase over last year of 186%. In fact, most of the areas that are covered by insurance have increased but not as much as cyber security.
“Unfortunately, cities and towns are considered low-hanging fruit and quite the target for cyber types of claims,” Bantel said.
Property and automotive showed the least increase at 1%, or about $400 for Willcox.
Overall, insurance rates climbed 7% from last year.
Packets for those running for re-election for a seat on city council are now ready. However, candidates may not start collecting signatures until March.
The city received 20 to 25 new golf carts.
The city has begun looking for bids for its park project. The council is especially interested in hearing from local contractors for some of the pieces of the park.