SIERRA VISTA — City councilwoman Sarah Pacheco said Thursday night she would be resigning from the panel.
Pacheco, who sat on the City Council for 2½ years, said she’s moving out of the city and won’t be allowed to serve as a councilwoman.
Pacheco sold her house in Sierra Vista after she and her family thought they were moving to Tucson for her husband’s military contracting job.
When the family learned that the business Pacheco’s husband works for would allow him to work remotely, it was too late.
“We had already sold our house here,” she said.
Pacheco said the city’s ordinances require a city council member to resign from their seat the moment he or she closes the deal on a house they sell in the city.
“Our closing is next week, so this had to be my last meeting,” she said.
She said she will miss serving on the City Council.
“I’m sad to leave,” Pacheco said. “It’s been a great experience. It’s just that life moved in this direction.”
Pacheco said she and her family are moving to Hereford. Her two younger children will be enrolled in the Palominas Unified School District. Her two older daughters graduate from Buena High School this month.
Sierra Vista Mayor Rick Mueller, who has occasionally been challenged by Pacheco on the dais, said he appreciates the “intellectual diversity” that Pacheco brought to the Council.
“I appreciate your perspective on things even though we haven’t always agreed,” he said Thursday afternoon at the city council meeting.
When Pacheco leaves next week, the city will begin the process of filling her seat.
City Clerk Jill Adams said the city would advertise for the vacancy. Once that application period ends, the names are given to Council members and they narrow the list. Each person on that short list is then interviewed.
The person chosen becomes the next council member. The individual, if interested, then runs for the seat during the next election.